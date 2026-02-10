Kremlin: Putin’s $1 billion offer still ignored

Russia complains of no US response to Peace Council bid.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the United States has not replied to Putin’s offer to contribute $1 billion for a seat on a Peace Council established by Donald Trump.

Speaking to TASS, Peskov said the funds would come from Russian assets frozen in the US.

“Such a proposal was indeed put forward by the Russian president, but we have not yet received a response,” Peskov said. He added that discussions around possible participation are continuing.

According to Peskov, the payment was intended to secure “permanent membership” on the council.

Funding and purpose

Peskov said part of the money would also be earmarked for “post-war reconstruction,” according to TASS. He did not specify which conflicts or regions would benefit.

“The subject of the Peace Council itself, in accordance with the instructions of the Russian President, is still under work at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, together with our allies and partners,” Peskov said.

He stressed that the issue remains active within Russian diplomatic channels.

Putin has previously said Russia was ready to allocate $1 billion from assets frozen in the United States to the Peace Council. He noted that Moscow was prepared to make the contribution even before details about Russia’s participation or the council’s operations were finalized.

The Peace Council was described by Russian officials as part of a broader agreement linked to efforts to resolve the situation in the Gaza Strip.

So far, US officials have made no public comment on the proposal.

Sources: TASS, Digi24