The war in Ukraine continues to shift as both sides struggle for momentum on the battlefield. After months of intense fighting and heavy losses, Ukrainian forces appear to have regained ground in several key areas.

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Recent developments suggest a possible shift in the dynamics of the conflict, with Kyiv reclaiming territory and slowing Russian advances, reports Ziarre.com.

Gains on the front

According to Ziarre.com, Ukrainian troops have retaken most of the territory in the Dnipropetrovsk region during a counteroffensive launched in 2026.

The Chief of Operations of Ukraine’s General Staff, Major General Oleksandr Komarenko, told RBC-Ukraine that the operation recovered more than 400 square kilometres along the Oleksandrivka axis.

Reports cited by Hromadske indicate that Ukrainian forces have regained control of almost the entire region, although operations are still ongoing in several small settlements.

Ukrainian troops are continuing efforts to clear three remaining villages and secure two more areas as part of the same offensive.

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Changing momentum

The Ukrainian General Staff also reported that in February the country’s defense forces reclaimed more territory than Russian forces managed to capture during the same period.

This marks the first time such a shift has occurred since 2024, when Ukrainian troops carried out an operation in Russia’s Kursk region.

During the latest campaign, Ukraine’s Air Assault Forces reportedly regained control of 285.6 square kilometres on the Oleksandrivka axis alone.

Overall, Ukrainian forces have recovered more than 400 square kilometres since the operation began, according to Komarenko.

Difficult battlefield

Despite the gains, Ukrainian commanders say the situation on the front remains challenging.

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Komarenko said: “We are doing everything we can — and even a little more — to detain and destroy the enemy.”

He added that the Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka areas remain some of the most difficult sectors because Russian forces are concentrating major efforts there.

However, he noted that Ukrainian operations have gradually stabilized the situation, with fewer enemy attacks recently reported in the Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad areas.

Signs of a shift

Military analysts say several recent developments could indicate a turning point in the war.

For the first time since Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk region in 2024, Ukrainian forces are reportedly gaining more territory than they are losing.

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Estimates suggest Ukraine has regained between roughly 200 and 450 square kilometres since the start of 2026, while Russia captured around 125 square kilometres in February.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, Russian troop losses have also increased significantly, averaging more than 1,000 personnel per day during the winter months.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials say the country endured massive aerial attacks during the winter, including about 19,000 drone strikes, 738 missile launches and more than 14,600 guided bomb attacks, figures cited by President Volodymyr Zelensky and reported by the Kyiv Post.

Sources: Ziarre.com, RBC-Ukraine, Hromadske, Kyiv Post