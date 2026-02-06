Kyiv reports quarter of clashes driven by Ukrainian advances

Ukraine’s military leadership has offered a glimpse into how the war is unfolding along the front lines. New remarks suggest Kyiv is not only holding ground but also pushing forward in key areas.

The comments come as fighting remains intense across several regions, reports RBC Ukraine.

Offensive posture

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said Ukrainian troops are increasingly taking the initiative on the battlefield. According to him, roughly a quarter of all combat engagements now involve Ukrainian units carrying out offensive actions.

Ukraine’s Defense Forces, he said, are combining offensive and counteroffensive operations to disrupt Russian plans. “The goal is to keep the enemy under constant pressure, inflict losses, and prevent any forward movement,” Syrskyi stated.

He added that the approach is proving effective, noting that Russian forces failed to achieve any major operational breakthroughs last month. “In January, the enemy achieved no significant operational successes,” he said.

Fighting intensifies

Data from Ukraine’s General Staff shows the scale of the ongoing conflict. Over the past day alone, 152 combat engagements were recorded along the front.

The heaviest clashes continue in the Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions, where Russian forces have repeatedly attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses. Ukrainian units, however, have reported holding their positions despite sustained pressure.

These areas remain focal points as both sides seek tactical advantages.

Repelled attacks

Ukrainian officials said Russian troops recently launched a mechanized assault on the village of Hryshyne in the Pokrovsk direction. The attack was repelled, with Ukrainian forces destroying armored vehicles and killing Russian soldiers.

Further south, in the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units stopped an attempted Russian landing on Kruhlyk Island in the Kherson region. Officials said the operation was thwarted before Russian forces could gain a foothold.

International context

The developments come as Ukraine continues to rely on international support. A day earlier, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker said Washington would keep supplying Kyiv with offensive weapons until a peace agreement is reached.

The statement underlined continued Western backing as Ukraine maintains pressure on Russian forces across the front.

Sources: RBC Ukraine, General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine