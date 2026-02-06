Former Ukrainian Border Chief Fired in Bribery Scandal

Corruption has long been a problem along certain crossing points in Ukraine, and authorities have been trying to crack down on it.

The latest case involves the former head of the State Border Guard, who has now been removed from the Ukrainian military.

Serhiy Deineko led the State Border Guard from 2019 until January 4, 2026. He was charged last month in connection with a bribery scheme worth 204,000 euros, according to the Kyiv Independent. The case centers on payments made to border guards who helped smugglers move goods across the border.

Smuggling Cigarettes

According to Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), border guards received at least 204,000 euros in 2023 for helping smuggle cigarettes from Ukraine into the European Union. The smugglers used vehicles with fake diplomatic license plates. Passengers in these vehicles included relatives of Ukrainian diplomats, NABU said.

These passengers were able to cross the border without inspection because their diplomatic passports gave them special privileges. NABU described this as a clear abuse of authority and a breach of trust by both border guards and the passengers involved.

A Blind Spot?

A spokesperson for the State Border Guard, Andriy Demchenko, told Suspilne that Deineko was dismissed from military service by an order dated February 2. Demchenko did not specify the exact reason for the dismissal, but it comes shortly after the charges were announced.

The scandal raises questions about oversight in Ukraine’s border service and the effectiveness of current anti-corruption measures. Cases like this one damage public confidence and highlight the risks of corruption at key border crossings.

Deineko’s dismissal is part of Ukraine’s broader effort to clean up corruption in state institutions. The country has been under international pressure to improve transparency and accountability, especially in areas linked to trade and security.