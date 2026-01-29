Librarian arrested in alleged plan to assassinate Trump

Police arrest librarian after Trump post.

Authorities in West Virginia say a local librarian has been arrested following a social media post that investigators believe crossed into criminal territory.

The case is being treated as an active investigation.

The allegations center on online content that law enforcement says encouraged violence against President Donald Trump.

Social media post

Morgan L. Morrow, 39, of Ripley, West Virginia, was charged with one count of making a terroristic threat, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Morrow is an employee of the Jackson County Public Library.

Investigators said the case began after Morrow posted a video on Instagram that authorities viewed as promoting violence.

In a statement released Sunday evening, the sheriff’s department said Morrow used “social media recruitment of individuals to pursue and assassinate President Trump.”

The video reportedly included a caption that read: “Surely a sniper with a terminal illness cannot be a big ask out of 343 million.”

Law enforcement response

Sheriff Ross Mellinger said the post went beyond protected speech.

”When you saddle up on the horse of stupidity, you have to be prepared for the ride that follows,” he told 13 News.

In a separate statement, Sheriff RH Mellinger said: “Further details will be released as we continue to compile facts and further the investigation.”

He added, “NOTE: This is not meant to be a political – oriented statement. This is an active criminal investigation with documented and troubling concerns.”

Officials said commenters on the post allegedly expanded on the rhetoric, mentioning other public figures.

Interview claims

According to the Daily Mail, Morrow told police during an interview that she wrote and posted the statement on TikTok and said it was “intended as a threat directed toward President Trump,” the outlet reported.

She allegedly told investigators she had “personal reasons for wishing harm upon the President,” though authorities did not specify what those reasons were.

Police said Morrow insisted she never intended to carry out the threat herself.

Investigators said the language could still “encourage, inspire, or entice others to carry out the threatened act, regardless of whether the speaker publicly intends to personally do so,” according to the complaint.

Employer reaction

Following the arrest, the Jackson County Public Library issued a statement distancing itself from the comments.

“The comments recently made by an employee do not reflect the mission, values, or standards of conduct of our organization,” the statement said. The library said it was addressing the matter internally.

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing. The Department of Homeland Security has not issued a public statement.

Donald Trump has faced multiple assassination attempts and death threats over the years.

The most serious incident occurred at a Pennsylvania campaign rally in 2024, when Trump was wounded after a bullet grazed his right ear.

Sources: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Daily Mail, 13 News