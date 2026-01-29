The murdered woman left behind two children.

Others are reading now

In December 2025, exiled Russian news outlet Vyorstka reported that Russian soldiers returning hom from Ukraine had been linked to more than 1000 killings and injuries in Russia.

According to the outlet’s numbers, at least 551 people had died at the hands of Russian soldiers returning home at the time.

And now, a mother of two has become part of that statistic.

Night of terror

Alexander Sobolev, director of the Obereg foundation that assists victims of domestic violence, said on Telegram, that a woman staying at a shalter for domestic abuce victims was killed, and that the suspected killer was a former participant in Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The man was allegedly hunting for his own wife and son.

Also read

“For several months, the man had been terrorizing his wife and seven-year-old son. It was more than just beatings—real abuse, including slashing, kicking, and humiliation. We sheltered them, protected them, and repeatedly alerted the police,” the post on Telegram said.

According to Sobolev, the foundation had taken in the woman and child to shield them from continued violence, while repeatedly seeking help from law enforcement.

Random victim

Sobolev said the man later abducted a different resident of the shelter, choosing her at random.

“The scumbag, unable to think of anything better, chose a random, innocent victim last night. At knifepoint, he led a completely different resident of the Obereg to his apartment and took her hostage at 9 p.m. at the bus stop near the store. She could have been anyone the rapist didn’t like.”

He said police and emergency responders negotiated with the suspect for several hours.

Also read

Fatal outcome

Sobolev reported that the man eventually left the apartment on his own, after strangling the hostage. The woman who was killed was a mother of two children.

In his statement, Sobolev argued that the case highlights a wider and dangerous pattern.

“I’m already confidently ready to speak out about a serious problem brewing in our society. Psychopaths, rapists, and murderers, using their membership in the SVO as a cover, regularly commit terrible acts, feeling they can get away with it. He ignored police calls, he escaped from his military unit in Rostov, he beat people every day, and he was convinced nothing would happen to him except that he’d be sent back.”

Sources: Obereg Foundation Telegram channel, Vyorstka