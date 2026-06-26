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Homepage News Lukashenko backs down? Zelensky says Belarus halted Russian drone support

Lukashenko backs down? Zelensky says Belarus halted Russian drone support

Lauge Risom Koch Lauge Risom Koch
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Belarus has deactivated relay stations that Kyiv claims were used to support Russian drone attacks.

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Belarus has reportedly deactivated relay stations that Ukraine says were being used to support Russian drone attacks, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The announcement came days after Zelensky publicly warned Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko that Ukraine would act if the installations remained operational.

Relay stations offline

According to HotNews, citing Reuters, EFE and Agerpres, Zelensky said the relay stations stopped operating on Belarusian territory from June 22.

“Starting from June 22, relay stations have stopped operating on the territory of Belarus,” Zelensky said in an audio message to the media.

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He added that it remains unclear whether the equipment has been dismantled, saying Ukrainian authorities are continuing to verify the situation.

Warning to Minsk

Last week, Zelensky gave Lukashenko a one-week deadline to remove the relay stations, which Ukraine says were located in two Belarusian regions bordering Ukraine.

According to HotNews, citing Reuters, EFE and Agerpres, the Ukrainian president warned that if Belarus failed to act, Ukraine would take action itself, although he did not specify what measures could be taken.

He also urged Minsk to halt fuel supplies to Russia, arguing that Belarus has become one of the Russian military’s key fuel suppliers.

Ongoing concerns

According to HotNews, citing Reuters, EFE and Agerpres, Zelensky has repeatedly argued that Moscow is seeking to draw Belarus more directly into the war.

Russian forces used Belarusian territory during the opening phase of the full-scale invasion in 2022, launching attacks toward northern Ukraine.

Sources: HotNews, Reuters, EFE, Agerpres

This article is made and published by Lauge Risom Koch, who may have used AI in the preparation

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