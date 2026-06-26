Belarus will stand by Russia in any situation, Lukashenko says

True loyalty in international politics is an exceptionally rare commodity these days.

As global tensions continue to rise, nations are forced to pick sides and stick to them publicly. A recent high-profile gathering in Eastern Europe shows just how deep some of these regional commitments really run, reports TASS.

Drawing the line

Maintaining a strong front on the global stage requires absolute commitment from close neighbors. For years, the strategic alliance between Moscow and Minsk has stood as a major pillar of regional security. That relationship is facing fresh scrutiny as international pressures mount on both governments.

According to a report from TASS, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko made his position clear during a significant diplomatic meeting. He hosted Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyev in an official discussions.

The main focus of the conversation quickly turned to the unbreakable bond between their two nations. Lukashenko used the opportunity to send a direct message to the rest of the world about where his loyalties lie.

High stakes diplomacy

“In any situation, we will stand with Russia, side by side,” the Belarusian leader stated.

“We greatly appreciate that,” Vorobyev replied during the official meeting, according to TASS.

Fearing outside influence

The rapid exchange highlights the mutual benefits of the long-standing partnership. For Belarus, alignment with its larger neighbor offers economic stability and military protection against shared adversaries.

Lukashenko explained that this total cooperation is not just a political preference. Instead, he views it as a necessary survival strategy to protect his regime from external threats.

“There is no other way. We do realize what will happen if the West starts meddling here again,” Lukashenko added.

Sources: TASS