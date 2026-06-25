Maduro issues plea from prison after earthquakes hit Venezuela

He posted his message to social media directly from a federal prison in New York.

When massive natural disasters strike, words of comfort often come from expected places.

Elected leaders typically gather their citizens together, looking into the cameras to promise that better days are indeed ahead.

But sometimes, those urgent messages arrive from the most unlikely locations.

Devastation and a voice

Two severe earthquakes tore through the South American country on Wednesday. The ground shook violently within a single minute, leaving behind a trail of massive destruction in local neighborhoods.

Official reports confirm that hundreds of people are currently dead, missing, or badly injured. Rescue workers are digging through the rubble, according to the Associated Press cited by 20Minutos.

The entire nation is reeling. And in the middle of the chaos, a very familiar voice has spoken out as ousted leader Nicolas Maduro released a sudden statement addressing the tragedy.

A cell in New York

Maduro did not broadcast his speech from a grand presidential palace.

Instead, he posted his message to social media directly from a federal prison in New York.

He and his wife Cilia Flores remain locked up in that facility while facing serious federal charges of narcoterrorism, drug trafficking, and illegal weapons use.

Despite his grim situation behind bars, the former president reached out to his home country. He told the “beloved people of Venezuela” that they urgently need “maximum unity, maximum solidarity and maximum action”.

“Let no one be left alone, let each community take care of its children, its grandparents, its sick, and let us all support the work of the rescue teams, the National Police (PNB), the National Armed Forces (FANB), civil protection, firefighters, workers, and volunteers,” he wrote, as reported by EFE.

Calls for unity

The path to recovery will be long and incredibly painful for the battered nation.

Help is on the way, as the international community is already stepping in to assist, with Donald Trump promising his total support.

In his lengthy statement, Maduro called for “national unity, serenity, and concrete love” so the country can “help, protect, share, lift up, and rebuild.”

“Venezuela has faced great trials,” the former leader added. He then noted, “and we will emerge from this one strong, with faith, discipline, and solidarity.”

He closed his unusual message from his jail cell with a direct prayer for the victims. “Our hearts and prayers are with you. May God bless and protect Venezuela!”

Sources: EFE, 20minutos, Associated Press, LaPresse