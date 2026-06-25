UK and France hit by staggering record-breaking June heat

Summer usually brings a welcome change of pace and dreams of sunny holidays.

This year, however, the arrival of seasonal warmth has transformed into an oppressive force across much of the continent. Daily routines are grinding to a halt as citizens scramble to find relief from an unprecedented meteorological surge, The Guardian reports.

Broken records

Massive temperature spikes are causing widespread disruption. The Guardian reported that the UK just shattered its all-time heat record for June, while France registered its hottest day in history.

According to the report, a staggering 350 million people across Europe are enduring temperatures above 30C. The sudden spike has prompted international health leaders to issue urgent warnings.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organization, stated that the heatwave was “putting lives at risk” on Wednesday. He added, “The data [is] clear: temperatures across Europe are rising at roughly twice the global average rate, increasing the likelihood and severity of extreme heat in the future.”

Cities shut down

Major cities are forcing sudden changes to protect the public. Paris authorities kept public parks open all night while extending swimming pool hours. Tourism stopped early, too.

The disruption spreads well beyond tourism. Across Italy, sixteen cities entered red alert status, prompting officials to ban outdoor construction and delivery work during the hottest afternoon hours.

Infrastructure is buckling under the pressure too. The Guardian noted that British transport bosses told commuters to avoid travel, while over a thousand schools in England and Wales closed their doors.

Met Office chief scientist Stephen Belcher noted the gravity of the situation. “To see temperatures like this in the UK in June is sobering,” he said.

Staying safe

Experts are urging people to look out for vulnerable neighbors. Elderly residents face the highest danger from heat stress, particularly those with existing heart or lung conditions.

Caroline Abrahams from the charity Age UK stressed the importance of taking immediate precautions. She noted that people must take rare red warnings seriously.

“There are lots of simple precautions that older people can take to stay safe, such as keeping in the shade, drinking plenty of water and confining activities like walking or shopping to early or late in the day, certainly outside the hottest hours between 11am and 3pm,” Abrahams said.

Sources: The Guardian