MAGA allies turn on Trump over Iran war justification

Questions are emerging inside Donald Trump’s own political movement as the conflict with Iran intensifies.

Others are reading now

Some prominent voices aligned with the president say the explanation for the military campaign has shifted repeatedly in recent days, reports The Express.

Allies voice concern

Several figures within the MAGA sphere have begun publicly questioning the reasoning behind the US strikes on Iran.

Erik Prince, founder of the Blackwater private security company, raised doubts during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s podcast. The former defence contractor warned that the conflict could unleash instability in the region.

He said the war was “going to uncork a significant can of worms and chaos and destruction in Iran now. Who takes over?”

Prince also questioned how the move fits Trump’s political agenda, adding: “I don’t see how this is in keeping with the president’s Maga commitment.”

Also read

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh echoed that confusion in a post on X, criticising what he said were contradictory explanations for the campaign.

He wrote: “So far we’ve heard that although we killed the whole Iranian regime, this was not a regime change war. And although we obliterated their nuclear program, we had to do this because of their nuclear program. And although Iran was not planning any attacks on the US, they also might have been.”

Changing explanations

According to the Financial Times, the US president has cited multiple reasons for the military action in recent days.

Those explanations have included preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, supporting domestic protesters in Iran, retaliation after US troops were killed and the possibility of political change in Tehran.

Democratic congressman Jake Auchincloss told the Financial Times that Trump had offered “four different rationales for the war in the last 72 hours”.

Also read

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham also appeared to distance himself from the idea of imposing political change in Iran, telling NBC: “That’s not our job, to pick the next Iranian government. It’s not my job, it’s not President Trump’s job.”

Conflict escalates

The US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 27, according to reporting by the Daily Express. The attacks have since escalated into a broader regional confrontation.

The fighting has killed six US soldiers and hundreds of Iranians, while the situation has unsettled global oil markets and disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters in Congress on March 2 that American officials were aware Israel planned to strike Iran and expected Tehran to retaliate.

After the reported death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on March 1, Trump indicated the military campaign would continue.

Also read

“Right from the beginning, we projected four to five weeks, but we have capability to go far longer than that. We haven’t even started hitting them hard,” he said.

Sources: Financial Times, NBC, Daily Express