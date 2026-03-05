Russia fears Putin may be next on Trump’s list: “All of us should protect the president”

Russia’s war in Ukraine has already pushed relations with the West to their lowest point in decades.

Now some Russian politicians fear recent U.S. strikes in Iran could signal a new and dangerous precedent for targeting world leaders.

A member of Russia’s parliament has warned that President Vladimir Putin may now be at risk.

Russian politician warns about precedent

Leonid Kalashnikov, a State Duma member, said during a Russian television programme that recent events in Iran could put the Russian leader in danger.

He was referring to the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during U.S. and Israeli strikes.

Kalashnikov said the situation showed how quickly political leadership could be removed.

“They killed 30 people in leadership positions at once. They do not know who will be next to carry out the duties,” he said.

He argued that Russia should reconsider how political succession works in case something happens to the country’s leadership.

Calls to protect Putin

Kalashnikov also suggested that additional measures should be taken to protect the Russian president.

“For the first time a head of state was eliminated,” he said, adding that previous cases such as Iraq involved trials rather than direct killings.

He warned that Putin should limit his movements for security reasons.

“Putin should not travel anywhere right now. All of us should protect the president right now,” Kalashnikov said.

Kremlin condemns killing of Iran leader

The Kremlin has also responded to the death of Iran’s leader.

In a statement published on the Kremlin’s official website, Vladimir Putin condemned the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and described it as a crime that violated international norms.

Putin called the killing “murder committed in cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law.”

While Putin did not directly name the countries responsible, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was deeply disappointed that diplomatic talks between the United States and Iran had failed.

The escalation in Iran could create new challenges for Moscow, as Tehran remains one of Russia’s important partners.

However, analysts note that the crisis may also benefit Russia in some areas, including potentially higher global oil prices.

Sources: Daily Express; Kremlin; Russian television broadcast.