Majority of survey respondents believe US has left founding principles

Milestone anniversaries usually spark big celebrations and deep reflection across a nation.

As communities prepare to look back at their shared history, the public mood can reveal unexpected undercurrents of hope and worry. A massive new study reveals exactly how everyday citizens are weighing the future, NPR reports.

Divided patriotic pride

A fresh poll reveals that while national pride remains high, deep partisan divisions are actively reshaping public opinion. According to an NPR report on a joint survey with PBS News and Marist, citizens are highly conflicted.

The numbers paint a fractured picture. The data shows that 93 percent of Republicans feel proud to be American, compared to 61 percent of independents and just 45 percent of Democrats.

David Walsh, a retired teacher from New Jersey, told NPR that global fans arriving for the World Cup reminded him of local privileges. “We have a lot of great things here. That’s why people want to come here,” Walsh said.

Still, 35 percent do not feel proud. Christopher James, a Maryland federal employee, told NPR that social clashes make pride tough, blaming an unwillingness to compromise and a reliance on emotion over logic.

Fading founding ideals

The survey of 1,340 participants exposed a massive shift in historical values. Around 83 percent of respondents believe the nation has drifted away from its founding principles, which is significantly higher than in 1976.

John Grigg, a Virginia election worker, expressed deep embarrassment to NPR. “Celebrating how America had become America at that point versus now, where America is, it just looks like two different places,” Grigg stated.

Anxieties about the political system are mounting fast. The poll found that 82 percent of participants believe a serious threat to democracy exists today, and 12 percent strongly agree that violence is needed to course-correct.

Despite these intense worries, a fragile optimism remains. A slim majority believe the nation’s best days are still ahead, though 45 percent feel the peak has already passed.

Looking ahead carefully

Economic realities loom large over this outlook. Jason Withington, an IT worker from Missouri, told NPR that the country must fix its systemic issues. “We gotta get this debt under control,” Withington warned, noting that the expanding $39 trillion national debt actively threatens future generations.

Ultimately, 59 percent lack confidence that the future is brighter for next generations. Yet, hope survives. Many look to groundbreaking medical cures or community sports for a reason to smile.

Sources: NPR, PBS News, Marist