Diplomatic summits frequently test the patience of top leaders.

Negotiations behind closed doors usually unfold under intense scrutiny, but the real heat can build up out in the hallways. That pressure sometimes spills inside, reports The Express U.S.

Tense exchange

Tensions flared in the Philippines on Thursday during an Asian diplomatic gathering. According to reporting by The Express U.S., Secretary of State Marco Rubio appeared visibly annoyed when reporters pressed him on uncomfortable questions regarding Russia and Iran.

The sharp exchange happened as foreign ministers gathered in Manila. When journalists asked whether Moscow might partner with Tehran to target American troops, Rubio chose not to answer directly. Instead, he kicked them out.

Social media users quickly seized on clips of the awkward encounter. Conservative activist Laura Loomer posted a scathing critique online after Rubio stayed silent. “Rubio was silent. Russia mocked the death of U.S. soldiers by saying, ‘Speak louder.’ We need to get serious as a country about having zero tolerance for the Islamic-communist alliance,” she said.

Search for ground

The confrontation occurred right before Rubio held high-level talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Earlier diplomatic efforts to broker peace in Ukraine had stalled. Rubio described previous diplomatic attempts as “unsuccessful or at least unfruitful” in the past, but stressed that President Donald Trump remains open to negotiations if circumstances change.

Finding a lasting agreement has proven difficult for both nations. “That’s been the challenge, an end that both sides can accept,” Rubio told reporters. He added that Washington remains ready to step in if a real opportunity opens up.

Beyond Ukraine, the Manila summit covered several global flashpoints. Rubio emphasized that Washington maintains a firm grip on Asian security while simultaneously managing Middle Eastern conflicts and maintaining diplomatic pressure on Cuba.

Following the sit-down, Lavrov brushed off reporters and left without answering questions. The Russian Foreign Ministry later issued a statement accusing European nations of seeking Russia’s “strategic defeat” and warning against further military aid to Kyiv. Meanwhile, Rubio confirmed that NATO allies will keep supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Sources: The Express U.S.