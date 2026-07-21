Medical worker says Trump’s constant urine smell means “he doesn’t have much time left”

He claimed this daily medical routine provides a direct explanation for the dark markings frequently spotted on the leader’s hands.

When high-profile figures spend decades under public scrutiny, every detail of their appearance gets picked apart.

Questions about stamina and vitality naturally multiply as high-pressure roles take a toll over time.

Now, a medical professional has stirred intense debate after sharing alarming claims about the president’s failing health.

Bold medical claims

According to the Irish Star, physical therapist Adam James recently raised serious concerns about President Donald Trump’s physical state. James argued that the 80 year old is “not going to be around much longer.”

Addressing his millions of social media followers, James suggested the president is suffering from severe health issues. Specifically, he alleged Trump suffers from congestive heart failure and chronic kidney failure.

James stated that a private tipster alerted him to specific personal details.

“I have just received a DM from a source who confirmed for me that the president consistently smells like urine, because of his urinary incontinence,” Mr. James stated.

Care and symptoms

The physical therapist further alleged that the president receives regular intravenous treatments to keep his body functioning.

He claimed this daily medical routine provides a direct explanation for the dark markings frequently spotted on the leader’s hands.

The Daily Star reported that Trump is regularly photographed with unexplained bruising on his hands.

James argued that daily IV diuretics are likely being used to draw excess fluid off the president’s body.

“This treatment plan is only designed to keep him alive,” James told his online audience. He added that the president is “running out of options to manage his congestive heart failure and chronic kidney disease.”

Center of attention

These dramatic claims surfaced shortly after Trump drew widespread attention during a major international sporting event. The president attended the World Cup final to help present medals to Spanish and Argentine players.

However, his behavior on stage quickly sparked criticism.

Body language expert Darren Stanton told OLBG that the president created a “really awkward” moment during the trophy presentation by refusing to step back.

Stanton noted that Trump appeared determined to remain the primary focus of the cameras throughout the post-match celebrations.

Sources: The Irish Star, OLBG