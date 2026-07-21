Trump team melts down over Burnham’s foreign secretary pick

The tension has been building for weeks.

Taking the top job means making fast choices about who gets to run the country.

Sometimes those decisions ripple across the globe.

A surprise cabinet appointment in London is already testing the limits of a crucial international alliance.

A rocky start

On his very first day in office, Prime Minister Andy Burnham took swift action. He quickly removed allies of his predecessor, Keir Starmer, and handed top jobs to his own inner circle.

One specific choice is causing a major headache in Washington. Burnham named former net zero chief Ed Miliband as the new foreign secretary.

The White House did not welcome the news. A source told The Daily Telegraph that American officials are “deeply concerned” about Miliband taking the role.

Green energy friction

Behind the scenes, the tension has been building for weeks. American representatives reportedly warned Burnham’s team during unofficial talks that Miliband would be a difficult partner.

The core issue comes down to environmental policy. A senior official in the Trump administration noted that Miliband strongly supports green energy projects, which directly conflicts with current US priorities.

Miliband has a long history of opposing conservative climate policies. Back in 2023, he strongly criticised the UK government for weakening environmental targets.

At the time, he made his feelings perfectly clear. “A Trump-style climate culture war is not what the British people want,” Miliband stated publicly.

A history of insults

The bad blood goes far beyond climate change. Miliband previously led the charge against letting the US military use British bases to bomb Iran.

That specific move angered Donald Trump deeply. The president responded by publicly declaring that Keir Starmer was “not Winston Churchill”, according to reports.

Miliband has also launched highly personal attacks against the American leader. During an interview on the BBC World At One programme, the politician refused to hold back.

He openly questioned the entire foundation of the transatlantic relationship. “The idea that we have shared values with a racist, misogynistic self-confessed groper beggars belief,” Miliband told the BBC.

Sources: Express, The Daily Telegraph, BBC