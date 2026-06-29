Medvedev dozes off during Putin’s lengthy speech, and not for the first time

According to The Sun, Dmitry Medvedev appeared to fall asleep during Vladimir Putin’s speech at the United Russia party congress. The moment quickly spread online and recalled a similar incident during Putin’s 2023 state-of-the-nation address.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev appeared to fall asleep during Vladimir Putin’s address to the ruling United Russia party congress, according to footage published by The Sun.

The video, which circulated widely on social media, shows Medvedev sitting with his eyes closed as Putin delivered a lengthy speech ahead of Russia’s parliamentary elections.

Cameras catch moment

According to The Sun, Medvedev was seated between Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov and United Russia General Council Secretary Vladimir Yakushev when television cameras briefly focused on him.

The footage appeared to show the former president dozing off just as Putin was telling delegates that Russia had enough “strength, resources, and political will” to overcome current challenges.

The report noted that Medvedev later took to the stage to deliver his own speech, in which he echoed Kremlin messaging that the West would not defeat Russia militarily.

Not the first time

The Sun noted that this is not the first time Medvedev has appeared to fall asleep during one of Putin’s speeches. Similar footage emerged during the Russian president’s annual state-of-the-nation address in 2023, prompting widespread discussion on social media.

During Sunday’s address, Putin also repeated disputed claims that Ukraine was retreating along the front line, accused Kyiv of carrying out “terrorist acts” and said Russia would hold State Duma elections in September as planned.

The report comes as Ukraine continues long-range drone strikes against military and infrastructure targets inside Russia, increasing pressure on Moscow’s air defenses.

Sources: The Sun