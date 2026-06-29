With bombs and drones in the sky, Ukraine celebrates its 30th anniversary for its constitution

Zelensky praises the people of Ukraine as the country marks the 30th anniversary of its Constitution.

Ukraine is marking the 30th anniversary of its Constitution, with President Volodymyr Zelensky praising the role of Ukrainians in defending the country’s democratic values and independence.

According to New Voice (NV), Zelensky issued a Constitution Day message highlighting the importance of the Basic Law and the people who uphold it.

Zelensky’s message

“Our people write the pages of our history, and it is they who fill the pages of our Constitution with life,” Zelensky said.

“They do so through their example, their actions, their work and their struggle for Ukraine — sovereign, independent, democratic, governed by the rule of law, European and peaceful,” he added.

Constitution Day

Ukraine celebrates Constitution Day each year on June 28, commemorating the adoption of the country’s Constitution in 1996.

NV reported that the Basic Law was approved at 9:20 a.m. on June 28, 1996, after lawmakers spent the previous day and night debating the final draft. A total of 315 members of parliament voted in favor of its adoption.

Sources: New Voice (NV)