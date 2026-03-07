Meet “PipeINEER” – the AI-trained robot mice scurrying about in the Large Hadron Collider

Deep inside CERN’s vast particle accelerator, engineers face a difficult task: inspecting narrow vacuum pipes that operate close to absolute zero. Human access is extremely limited, yet even tiny defects inside the system can disrupt major experiments.

A new robot developed by British and European researchers aims to solve that problem by travelling through the collider’s internal pipes and identifying faults before they halt scientific work, reports GOV.UK.

Inside the collider

The Large Hadron Collider (LHC), located near Geneva on the French-Swiss border, accelerates particles to nearly the speed of light to study the fundamental structure of the universe. The facility has played a key role in major discoveries, including the Higgs boson.

Inside the accelerator, particles move through long beamline pipes that operate under ultra-high vacuum and at temperatures around −271°C. These extreme conditions make routine inspections extremely difficult.

According to GOV.UK, the collider contains roughly 2,000 plug-in modules designed to accommodate expansion and contraction caused by extreme temperature changes. Some internal contact components — known as RF fingers — can gradually warp after repeated heating and cooling cycles inside the collider.

Even minor distortions can partially block the beamline and interfere with experiments, potentially leading to significant delays and costly maintenance work.

Robotic solution

To address the issue, CERN partnered with the UK Atomic Energy Authority’s robotics centre RACE (Remote Applications in Challenging Environments), which specialises in machines built for hazardous or difficult-to-reach locations.

The teams developed PipeINEER, a compact autonomous robot designed to move through the narrow beamline pipes.

According to GOV.UK, the robot measures about 20 centimetres in length and can pass through spaces as small as 3.7 by 3.7 centimetres. During a single mission it can travel as far as six kilometres on battery power while capturing images of internal components.

The machine analyses those images using artificial intelligence trained on real LHC inspection data. If the system identifies a potential fault, the robot returns to its starting point and provides engineers with the exact location so repairs can be carried out precisely where needed.

Recognition for collaboration

The project has also received industry recognition. According to GOV.UK, the UK Atomic Energy Authority and CERN were “Highly Commended” at The Engineer’s Collaborate to Innovate Awards for their joint work on PipeINEER.

Nick Sykes, Director of RACE, UKAEA, said:

“This award highlights the power of international collaboration, bringing together UKAEA and CERN alongside the wider global scientific community.

We’re proud to apply our robotics expertise from fusion energy to support CERN’s world leading experiments. By combining our remote handling experience with CERN’s scientific excellence, we’re helping ensure the Large Hadron Collider operates safely and efficiently for years to come.”

Dr Giuseppe Bregliozzi, Beam Vacuum Operation Section Leader, CERN, said:

“PipeINEER will transform how we inspect and maintain the LHC. It marks a major step forward in keeping our experiments running smoothly.”

According to GOV.UK, the robots are still in development and will undergo testing covering around 60 kilometres of operation later in 2026. Final units are expected to be manufactured later that year, with CERN operators scheduled to begin training in early 2027.

Sources: GOV.UK