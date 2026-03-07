Safest places in Europe if WW3 breaks out

Here are Europe’s ‘safest’ escape options.

Geopolitical tension has been building since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the latest strikes involving the US, Israel and Iran have added a fresh layer of uncertainty.

The conflict has already spilled into nearby countries, including Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

With the UK taking what it calls a defensive posture and allowing the US to use British bases, some are now looking at contingency plans, from emergency kits to relocating.

Neutral safe havens

Switzerland is often seen as Europe’s classic option for neutrality. It has avoided involvement in global conflicts for more than 200 years, making it an unlikely participant in any future war.

Ireland is another frequently mentioned choice. It is close to the UK, not a NATO member, and has a history of staying out of major conflicts, which could reduce its likelihood of becoming a direct target.

Austria also has a long-standing neutral position and is known for being outside NATO. However, it borders Ukraine, which some view as a downside in a scenario where conflict spreads across Eastern Europe.

Geography and alliances

Denmark is included on some lists despite being small, largely because of its strategic position and strong military. Its connection to Greenland is also seen as geopolitically important, though that could cut both ways depending on how a broader conflict develops.

Portugal is often singled out for its location on Europe’s western edge. The distance from key flashpoints could offer a buffer, even though Portugal is a NATO member and could be pulled into wider hostilities.

Even supporters of these “safer” options acknowledge that no part of the world is truly insulated if a large-scale war escalates, particularly if nuclear weapons ever entered the equation.

Sources: LadBible.