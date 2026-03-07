Botox scandal sees 20 camels disqualified from beauty festival

A prestigious camel beauty competition in Oman has been overshadowed by a cosmetic scandal involving animals altered to look more attractive.

Veterinary inspectors discovered several camels had undergone banned procedures, triggering disqualifications that quickly sparked debate online.

According to Digi24.ro, twenty camels were removed from the Oman Camel Beauty Festival in February 2026 after inspections found evidence of cosmetic enhancements.

Cosmetic controversy

Camel beauty pageants have long been part of desert cultural traditions and attract serious competition among breeders.

Judges typically assess animals based on features such as coat condition, neck shape, head structure and the appearance of the hump. A glossy coat, long neck, pronounced head with full lips and long eyelashes, and a well-formed hump are among the qualities considered desirable.

According to Digi24.ro, veterinary teams discovered several signs that some animals had been altered to improve these traits.

Investigators reported that certain camels had Botox injected into their lips to make them appear fuller, while others showed evidence of substances used to relax facial muscles.

Banned procedures

Inspectors also detected silicone used to reshape noses and substances injected to artificially enlarge humps.

In addition, hormone treatments were reportedly used to increase muscle definition in some animals.

According to Digi24.ro, competition rules state that even a single artificial modification is enough to trigger disqualification.

The festival is organised by the Camel Club together with the Oman Camel Racing Federation, which oversees the enforcement of the competition’s standards.

High-stakes contests

Organisers argue that strict rules are necessary to preserve both tradition and breeding standards. They say allowing cosmetic procedures would undermine the authenticity of the competitions.

According to Digi24.ro, camel beauty contests can involve significant financial rewards, with prize money at some events reaching tens of millions of dollars.

Winning animals can also gain major value through breeding rights and sales, increasing pressure on owners to present the most visually impressive camels.

Similar controversies have emerged in neighbouring countries. Large camel festivals in Saudi Arabia saw mass disqualifications in 2018 and again in 2021 after officials uncovered comparable cosmetic alterations.

Online reaction

News of the disqualifications quickly spread online, where many social media users responded with humour and criticism.

According to Digi24.ro, some commentators nicknamed the animals “Kardashian camels,” a phrase that circulated widely across social platforms.

Others posted remarks such as, “Every day we hear things we shouldn’t hear,” while reaction clips and memes joked about cosmetic procedures with captions including: “Please give up Botox.”

Beyond the jokes, some users questioned how far owners should go in pursuit of victory.

According to Digi24.ro, organisers say the disqualifications send a clear signal that only natural features and pedigree will be rewarded in future competitions.

Sources: Digi24.ro