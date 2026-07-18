Meghan Markle attends private meeting with King Charles to support Prince Harry

Navigating family reunions can be tricky under the best of circumstances.

When those families live their lives under a global microscope, even a short afternoon visit requires careful planning and emotional backing, reports The Express.

A quiet return

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently made a quiet return to British soil. It was a major milestone. While Prince Harry arrived early in the week, Meghan Markle joined him on Friday with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. This trip marked their first joint visit to the United Kingdom since 2022.

Shortly after her arrival, the family headed out for a highly anticipated royal meeting. King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted the group at Highgrove House on July 10. The visit was short. It lasted only about an hour, and very few details slipped out to the public.

Now, experts are weighing in on why the Duchess chose to attend. Royal editor Roya Nikkhah shared her insights on The Times podcast The Royals. She believes Meghan wanted to protect her kids.

“I suspect that she was there more to support Harry and be with the kids in a new environment,” Nikkhah explained on the podcast.

Top secret operation

The logistics behind the brief reunion were incredibly intense. According to The Express, sources close to the couple told Vanity Fair that the gathering was “completely cloak-and-dagger, orchestrated by the King.” It was a surprise move. The King arranged the afternoon visit at the very last minute, forcing everyone involved to promise total secrecy.

An insider explained that both sides are determined to hide the details. ” Meghan and Harry are keeping the meeting top secret. They haven’t said anything to anyone,” the source told Vanity Fair.

The source also noted that the family is thrilled they managed to beat the media. “The agreement was made before they met the king that nothing would be shared, no photos, no details. It was a top-secret arrangement, and they pulled it off, and frankly, they are delighted about that,” the insider added.

The public will likely never know what the family discussed. As the source concluded, “They were at Highgrove for an hour or so, but don’t expect to hear anything about what was said.”

Sources: The Express, The Times, Vanity Fair