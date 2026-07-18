Royal insider discusses security concerns surrounding Prince Harry’s travel plans

Traveling back home to visit family should be a simple and straightforward experience for anyone.

Yet when your family happens to be one of the most famous dynasties on Earth, a short trip across the ocean can turn into a logistical nightmare, reports The Express.

Serious safety concerns

Prince Harry recently completed a five-day visit to the UK to mark the countdown for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham. But the high-profile journey was plagued by constant scheduling headaches before his plane even left the runway.

Much of the chaos surrounded his ongoing battle for police protection. An insider opened up to PEOPLE about the frustration behind the scenes, explaining that logistics are always a mess.

“This is not the first time it has not been plain sailing with correspondence or trying to make things work,” a well-placed source told PEOPLE. The insider explained that the issue always returns to protection, adding, “It all comes back to security. If that was resolved, there would be so much more certainty every time he comes, or they come.”

Because of these safety fears, the Duke of Sussex carried out his public charity events completely alone. He made solo appearances for organizations like WellChild and Scotty’s Little Soldiers while his team scrambled to handle his accommodation.

A private reunion

While his family skipped the public side of the trip, they did join him for a historic family moment. Harry, Meghan, and their two children met privately with King Charles during the visit.

It was a deeply significant reunion for the monarch. According to The Express, this private meeting was the very first time the King had seen his young grandchildren in four years.

The moment almost did not happen. Meghan originally planned to travel to Birmingham with her husband but opted out at the last minute because of the safety risks.

These ongoing anxieties are not going away anytime soon. The Duke recently lost his final legal appeal against the British government’s decision to strip him of his automatic official security. The stinging courtroom defeat marks yet another major setback in his long battle for safety.

Sources: The Express, PEOPLE