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Messi’s first words after World Cup final resonate deeply

Nicolai Haugsted Nicolai Haugsted
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Lionel Messi
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Messi’s first reaction follows the controversial scenes from the World Cup final.

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Lionel Messi left the World Cup final without speaking to the press. It was only the following day that Argentina’s captain addressed the defeat, which not only cost them the trophy but also left the team with a somewhat controversial end to the tournament.

Spain won the final 1-0 after extra time, with Ferran Torres scoring the match’s sole goal. Argentina created very few chances and registered their first shot on target in the 117th minute.

For the 39-year-old Messi, this match may also have been his last World Cup appearance.

Silent After the Final Whistle

Messi bypassed interviews after the match, while national coach Lionel Scaloni later had to leave a press conference as emotions overwhelmed him.

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Argentina’s reaction after the final whistle also garnered significant attention. Leandro Paredes was accused of throwing wild punches, and several players turned their backs as Spain lifted the World Cup trophy.

Critics labeled the scenes scandalous, and the defeat quickly became about far more than Ferran Torres’ winning goal.

Messi Breaks the Silence

Messi has now shared his first reaction on Instagram, openly expressing the profound impact of the defeat.

“The pain is immense, and this wound will take time to heal.”

At the same time, he attempts to look beyond the bitter conclusion of the final. Argentina reached its second consecutive World Cup final, and Messi emphasizes both the team’s hard work and the support from their home country.

“But I also hold onto all the good things. The matches we turned around by giving everything we had – moments that will forever remain in our memories – and the support from an entire nation, which, combined with the group’s hard work and effort, once again brought us back among the world’s best.”

Pride Amidst Disappointment

Messi acknowledges that it can be difficult to appreciate the value of their performance immediately after a final defeat. Nevertheless, he reminds that Argentina once again reached the tournament’s final match.

“It is difficult to fully appreciate our performance right now, but this group reached two World Cup finals in a row.”

Gratitude also permeates the post. Messi sends a message to the Argentine supporters, who, according to him, once again rallied around the national team.

Finally, he congratulates Spain on the World Cup.

The words do not change the outcome, but they allow Messi to provide his own conclusion to a final where the post-match silence spoke almost as loudly as the play on the field.

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This article is made and published by Nicolai H, who may have used AI in the preparation

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