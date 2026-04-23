Mid-air collision blamed on pilots taking photos

A mid-air collision between two military aircraft has been linked to an unexpected cause.

An investigation has revealed the incident stemmed from pilots attempting to capture photos and video during flight, reports the BBC.

Incident revealed

Two South Korean fighter jets collided during a mission after pilots became distracted by filming.

According to the BBC, the event occurred in 2021 near the city of Daegu during a routine flight operation.

Both pilots survived without injuries, but the aircraft sustained damage requiring significant repairs.

The total cost was estimated at 880 million won.

Filming in flight

Investigators found that one pilot began taking photos using a personal mobile phone during the return to base.

According to the BBC, the pilot had intended to document his final flight with his unit.

Taking photos during important missions was described as a common practice at the time.

The lead aircraft’s crew also joined in by recording video of the second jet.

Dangerous manoeuvre

The situation escalated when the wingman pilot altered his flight path to improve the camera angle.

According to the BBC, he suddenly climbed and flipped the aircraft, bringing the jets dangerously close together.

The lead pilot attempted to avoid a crash by descending rapidly.

Despite the effort, the two F-15K jets collided, damaging key parts of both aircraft.

Accountability shared

Following the incident, the wingman pilot was suspended and later left the military.

According to the BBC, he was initially ordered to cover the full repair costs but challenged the decision.

The audit board ruled he should only pay a portion, citing shared responsibility.

It said the air force failed to properly regulate the use of personal devices during flights.

Wider lessons

The investigation highlighted broader issues around safety protocols and oversight.

According to the BBC, the pilot’s prior record and actions after the collision were also considered in the final decision.

The report did not confirm whether other crew members faced consequences.

The findings have raised questions about discipline and procedures within military aviation.

Sources: BBC