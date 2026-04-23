Fuel crisis disrupts European air travel – airlines scramble to adapt

Tensions in the Middle East have caused a sharp rise in jet fuel prices, and airlines across Europe are feeling the pinch. With summer travel on the horizon, the aviation industry now faces a perfect storm of rising costs, geopolitical uncertainty, and growing passenger demand.

For consumers, the price of flying is about to get a lot steeper.

Jet fuel, a key cost for airlines, has surged in price – nearly doubling since the onset of the US-Israel-Iran conflict.

The spike is largely due to the disruption of fuel shipments from the Gulf, which supplies around half of Europe’s aviation fuel.

The Strait of Hormuz, a major shipping route for this fuel, has become a flashpoint, with tensions in the region threatening to choke off vital supplies.

Airlines are caught in the crossfire, writes the BBC. The Al-Zour refinery in Kuwait, which supplies a substantial chunk of Europe’s jet fuel, is one of many facilities now under pressure.

As Energy Intelligence reports, such disruptions are having an immediate impact on fuel prices, and by extension, the cost of flying.

Airlines feel the heat

Lufthansa, one of Europe’s largest airlines, is taking drastic action, according to the BBC. The carrier is cutting around 20,000 short-haul flights this summer due to “unprofitable” routes.

Other major airlines, including Air France-KLM and Delta, are following suit, scaling back their operations and pushing up ticket prices to compensate.

For travelers, the consequences are clear: Fewer flights, higher costs, and more uncertainty.

Will your vacation plans be upended by a canceled flight?

Will you need to fork out more for the same service?

It’s a frustrating prospect for many, especially as airlines navigate an environment with fewer options and tighter margins.

Looking ahead: A volatile travel season

The future remains uncertain. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned that Europe may face jet fuel shortages in the coming weeks, although UK officials and airlines claim no immediate disruptions, writes the British broadcaster.

But even with reassurances, the risk remains high. What happens if the conflict escalates further? What if these supply chain strains continue into the summer?

As we head into the busy summer season, one thing is clear: Air travel is likely to become both more expensive and less predictable.

For passengers and airlines alike, this could be just the beginning of a longer, more turbulent road ahead.

Source: BBC