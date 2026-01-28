Minnesota congresswoman attacked with unknown liquid

Man charged after attack on Ilhan Omar at town hall.

A town hall meeting hosted by Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar was disrupted Tuesday night after an audience member sprayed an unknown liquid at her using a syringe.

Minneapolis police said the incident happened during a public town hall in north Minneapolis attended by about 100 people. An audience member used a syringe to spray liquid toward Omar while she was speaking.

A BBC journalist in the room said the substance had a sour smell similar to a chemical product. Omar was not hurt and remained at the podium.

“I’m ok. I’m a survivor so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work. I don’t let bullies win,” Omar later wrote on X.

Suspect arrested

Anthony James Kazmierczak, 55, was arrested at the scene and charged with third-degree assault, according to the local sheriff’s office.

Police said forensic testing of the liquid was underway.

Video footage showed security and attendees shouting “make a hole” as the man was restrained and removed from the room. As he was escorted out, he said Omar was “pitting us against each other,” though it was unclear what he meant.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey condemned the attack. “Violence and intimidation have no place in Minneapolis,” he wrote on social media. “We can disagree without putting people at risk.”

After the incident, officials urged Omar to end the event. She refused and asked the audience to remain focused.

“We’re gonna keep talking. Just give me ten minutes. Please don’t let them have the show,” she said from the podium.

Another attendee, Alfred Flowers Jr, told the BBC he respected Omar’s decision to continue. “I respected her courage and strength to still stay and finish the town hall for the people,” he said.

Immigration tensions

The meeting focused on federal immigration enforcement in Minnesota following two fatal shootings this month involving U.S. citizens.

In January, immigration officers fatally shot Renee Good. Last week, Alex Pretti was killed after being stopped by border agents.

During the town hall, Omar called for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be abolished and said Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem should resign or face impeachment.

The attack occurred shortly after those remarks.

Omar, a Democrat, has been a frequent target of criticism from President Donald Trump, who has previously referred to her as a “radical left lunatic” and suggested she should be sent back to Somalia.

Minnesota is home to the largest Somali immigrant population in the United States. On Tuesday, Trump said his administration would “de-escalate a little bit” in the state following the latest shooting.

Elected in 2019, Omar became the first Somali-American, the first African-born American, and one of the first two Muslim women to serve in the U.S. Congress.

Sources: Minneapolis Police, BBC