Monks Complete 2,300-Mile peace walk to Washington

A cross-country Buddhist peace walk that began in Texas reached Washington this week, but not without sacrifice along the way.

According to reporting by The Guardian, the 2,300-mile journey tested the endurance of the monks who undertook it, exposing them to winter storms and even a serious road accident.

In November, near Houston, the group’s escort vehicle was struck by a truck while the monks were walking along a highway. Two monks were hurt and Venerable Maha Dam Phommasan later underwent a leg amputation.

Phommasan, abbot of a temple in Snellville, Georgia, rejoined the group near the capital and addressed supporters from a wheelchair, underscoring the personal cost of the odyssey.

Winter pilgrimage

The walk began 108 days ago and crossed nine states. At times, monks travelled barefoot or in socks as part of their spiritual practice, despite freezing temperatures and snow.

Organisers described the trek as an effort to promote “awareness of peace, loving-kindness, and compassion across America and the world”.

The group’s arrival at the Lincoln Memorial drew thousands of supporters. About 100 monks and nuns gathered beneath the statue of Abraham Lincoln, a setting long associated with national reflection.

Bhante Saranapala, known as the “Urban Buddhist Monk”, praised the walkers’ determination. “These monks are awesome!” he said. “Their determination should be greatly appreciated. Walking from Texas to Washington DC, 2,300 miles; it requires strong determination!”

Message of unity

Tencho Gyatso, a niece of the Dalai Lama, read a letter recognising the scale of the undertaking. “Their commitment, including enduring physical hardship and challenging weather conditions over a journey of more than 2,000 miles, has drawn attention both within the United States and internationally,” he wrote.

“The message of peace and mutual understanding conveyed through their conduct, marked by humility and calm presence, has resonated with many people as they encountered along the route … May their walk help sow the seeds of greater peace, understanding and compassion in the United States and beyond.”

The walk also drew attention online. Martin Luther King III posted on X that it is “a powerful reminder that peace is practiced step by step. In a divided time, this is what it looks like to stand up for the best of who we are. Love demands endurance. Peace is strength.”

The journey is set to conclude in Annapolis, Maryland, bringing to a close a pilgrimage shaped as much by resilience as by celebration.

Sources: The Guardian



