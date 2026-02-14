Spain becomes Europe’s top destination for immigrants

Spain has become one of the main destinations for non-EU immigrants.

Others are reading now

Migration has shaped Europe for decades. People move in search of work, safety, or a better life. Spain’s location on the Mediterranean makes it accessible and attractive.

Spain’s population boom

According to Eurostat, Spain had the largest net inflow of people in the EU at the start of last year. The population grew by nearly 460,000, reports El Economista. Most of this growth comes from immigrants. Natural population growth, or the number of births minus deaths, is still negative. Deaths outnumber births in Spain.

Spain has been among the top three European countries for immigration since the end of the last decade. Now it surpasses traditional leaders like France. According to researcher Jesús Fernández-Huertas Moraga, this period is the “second wave of Spanish migration.” He compares it to the 1995–2010 wave, which ended because of the global financial crisis.

The Mediterranean region shows similar trends outside the EU. Turkey gained fewer than 300,000 people, despite being younger demographically than western Europe. Within the eurozone, Spain also outpaces major economies. France added fewer than 200,000 people, and Germany saw an increase of 121,100.

Liberal policies

The Bank of Spain reports that Spain received 24 immigrants per thousand inhabitants last year. France had only five per thousand.

Also read

The scale of immigration has sparked debate in the European Commission. Spain’s government is conducting a mass regularization of undocumented immigrants, to finish in three months. Commissioner Magnus Brunner warned that such measures cannot become a blank check. He said governments must avoid harming other EU countries.

Some EU nations oppose Spain’s approach. Italy is tightening immigration rules and blocking ports. Switzerland is considering population limits to control immigration.

Spain’s policies remain liberal. Adrian Prettejohn notes that Spain’s approach makes it doubly attractive for immigrants. Family reunifications are expected to boost numbers further. The AIReF estimates net immigration could reach 600,000 this year.