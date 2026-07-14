More than 200 top economists agree when it comes to AI: ‘We’re flying completely blind’

More than 200 top economists, including 16 Nobel laureates, have signed a joint statement admitting they are flying completely blind regarding the economic impact of artificial intelligence.

The world’s leading financial experts are issuing a dire warning about the future of the global economy: they have absolutely no idea what is about to happen. In a highly unusual public statement, more than 200 prominent economists have officially admitted that the profession is flying blind when it comes to the economic impact of artificial intelligence.

The joint declaration, titled “We Must Act Now,” was signed by 16 Nobel laureates and the chief economists of both OpenAI and Anthropic. According to a recent report from Fortune, University of Virginia professor Anton Korinek described the current macroeconomic landscape as driving into a thick fog where it is extraordinarily difficult to anticipate what will happen next.

Rather than offering a concrete set of predictions, the short statement serves as a desperate demand for better tracking infrastructure. The signatories warn that AI could trigger a transformation larger than the Industrial Revolution over a vastly shorter time frame, bringing massive risks of job displacement alongside potential gains in living standards.

Uniting skeptics and optimists under one warning

The sheer uncertainty surrounding this technological shift is so severe that it has united fierce academic rivals. MIT Nobel laureate Daron Acemoglu, historically one of the most rigorous skeptics of AI productivity claims, signed the document alongside Stanford’s Erik Brynjolfsson, who organized the massive effort.

Both experts agree that AI capabilities are advancing much faster than humanity’s understanding of their economic implications. To combat this blindness, Brynjolfsson recently helped launch the Canaries Dashboard, a tool that tracks 4.6 million workers across 730 occupations to uncover hidden labor market disruptions before they become major crises.

Early data from these tracking tools suggests that employment for young workers in highly AI-exposed occupations is already shrinking by more than four percent annually. The signatories stress that policymakers must act immediately to build guardrails that ensure AI complements human workers rather than simply imitating and replacing them.

Struggling to measure an invisible threat

However, even the tools used to measure this impending economic disruption are highly contested among top financial minds. Apollo Global Management chief economist Torsten Slok recently warned that the entire concept of “AI exposure” is currently measured by five competing frameworks that produce wildly different results.

Slok noted that some frameworks measure actual workplace usage through chat logs, while others rely on human experts guessing which skills an AI might theoretically be capable of replacing in the future. Because theoretical frameworks ignore the actual costs and likelihood of corporate adoption, they consistently produce systematically higher threat levels than usage-based models.

This fundamental disagreement is most severe concerning the exact jobs everyone wants to flag as at-risk, such as writers, tax preparers, and telemarketers. Until experts can agree on how to actually measure AI exposure, the world’s top economists will remain stuck driving in the fog through one of the most consequential periods in human history.