Moscow orders $71,000 payment from Ukrainian embassy in Moscow

A shuttered diplomatic building in Moscow has become the subject of a fresh legal dispute, years after relations between Kyiv and Moscow were severed.

Russian authorities say the case concerns unpaid utility costs, even though the mission has not operated since the start of the war, reports Ukrainska Pravda.

Court order issued

A Moscow arbitration court has ordered the Ukrainian embassy in Russia to pay more than RUB 5.5 million, roughly US$71,000, for outstanding electricity bills. The ruling followed a lawsuit filed by Moscow United Electric Grid Company, according to Kremlin-aligned news agency TASS, cited by Ukrainska Pravda.

The embassy has been closed since February 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Breakdown of charges

Court materials show that one of the claims involved RUB 3,462,603.63 in unpaid debt, along with a penalty of RUB 179,982.05. The ruling also includes additional penalties accruing from April 17, 2024, until full payment is made, as well as RUB 31,411 in state duty.

The court further granted additional claims by the energy provider totaling more than RUB 2 million, or about US$26,000. These include fines, penalties and late payment charges.

Embassy closed since 2022

Ukraine formally cut diplomatic ties with Russia on February 24, 2022. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the decision on the first day of the invasion.

Following the move, the Ukrainian embassy in Moscow and all Ukrainian consular institutions in Russia ceased operations and staff were withdrawn.

Property disputes deepen

Property issues surrounding diplomatic missions have continued since the break in relations. In April 2023, the Kyiv City Council terminated the land lease agreement for the Russian embassy in Ukraine’s capital.

Moscow authorities later took similar action, terminating the lease agreement for the Ukrainian embassy in the Russian capital.

Symbolic case

While the ruling focuses on utility debts, the case highlights the unresolved legal and financial disputes lingering after the collapse of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

It remains unclear how or whether the fine will be paid, given the absence of diplomatic ties and the embassy’s continued closure.’

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda, TASS