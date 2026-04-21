Musk no-show in Paris as prosecutors ramp up X investigation

Elon Musk failed to attend a scheduled interview with French prosecutors as an investigation into X expands to include deepfakes, political interference and alleged criminal content.

Elon Musk has failed to attend a scheduled interview with French prosecutors, deepening tensions between his platform X and European authorities investigating alleged criminal activity.

The case, which has expanded significantly since it began, now touches on issues ranging from political interference to the spread of harmful AI-generated content.

Missed summons in Paris

French prosecutors confirmed that individuals summoned for voluntary questioning on April 20 did not appear, according to a statement cited by the BBC.

While Musk was not named directly, he and former X chief executive Linda Yaccarino had both been called to the Paris Court of Justice as part of the ongoing investigation.

Authorities stressed that their absence would not halt proceedings, noting that “the presence or absence (of the people summoned) is not an obstacle to continuing the investigation”.

Musk has previously dismissed the probe, calling it a “political attack” in a post on X earlier this year.

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Expanding investigation

The inquiry began in January 2025, initially focused on allegations that X’s recommendation algorithms may have been used to influence political discourse in France.

Since then, the scope has widened considerably. Prosecutors are now examining concerns related to the platform’s AI chatbot, Grok, including its alleged role in generating non-consensual sexual deepfake images.

According to the BBC, the investigation includes suspected offences such as complicity in distributing child sexual abuse material, violations of image rights through deepfakes, and potential fraudulent data extraction.

The probe gained further momentum after a raid on X’s offices by France’s cybercrime unit in February.

Mounting legal pressure

The case in France is part of a broader wave of scrutiny facing X and its parent company xAI across multiple jurisdictions.

Regulators in Europe and the UK have raised concerns about harmful content, including Holocaust denial and manipulated images circulating on the platform.

X has strongly denied any wrongdoing. In earlier statements, the company described the investigation as “baseless” and accused French authorities of distorting the law and undermining free speech.

Linda Yaccarino has also criticised the case, calling it “a political vendetta against Americans”.

International tensions

The dispute has also drawn in US authorities, highlighting growing friction between Washington and European regulators over tech oversight.

According to reports cited by the BBC, the US Justice Department has declined to assist the French investigation and accused authorities in Paris of misusing the American legal system.

Musk appeared to endorse that position, responding online that “this needs to stop”.

His absence in Paris is not without precedent. The billionaire previously failed to appear at a court-ordered session in the United States related to an investigation into his takeover of Twitter.

A test case for AI and platforms

Beyond the immediate legal battle, the case reflects broader challenges facing governments attempting to regulate large tech platforms and rapidly evolving AI tools.

The inclusion of AI-generated content in the investigation signals a shift toward stricter scrutiny of how such technologies are deployed—and the risks they pose to users.

As the probe continues without Musk’s direct participation, it may become a defining test of how far national authorities can go in holding global tech leaders accountable.

Sources: BBC, X.com