Russia’s funeral industry surges as war losses mount and burial costs soar

Russia’s funeral sector is expanding rapidly as war losses mount, with new businesses surging and burial costs rising sharply since 2022.

Russia’s war in Ukraine is leaving visible marks far beyond the battlefield, reshaping parts of the domestic economy in unexpected ways.

One of the clearest signals is emerging in the funeral sector, where rising demand and escalating costs reflect the human toll of the conflict.

Rising demand and prices

Russia’s funeral industry is expanding rapidly, with hundreds of new companies entering the market. According to The Moscow Times, 524 funeral and burial service firms were registered in the first quarter of 2026 alone, a 37.5% increase compared to the same period last year.

Alternative data from Kontur.Fokus points to a similar trend, estimating around 500 new businesses. Overall, the number of companies operating in the sector has grown to roughly 11,300, marking a steady annual increase.

At the same time, prices linked to burial services have surged. Official data from Rosstat shows that the cost of coffins has risen by 84% since early 2022, while graves have become 51% more expensive.

War’s economic footprint

The expansion of the funeral sector is closely tied to mounting losses suffered by Russian forces in Ukraine.

Although official figures remain limited, the broader economic indicators suggest a sharp increase in mortality rates connected to the ongoing war. This has translated into higher demand for funeral services across the country.

In early 2026, the volume of funeral services rose by 6.9% year-on-year, while total spending in the sector climbed by 15.7%, reaching 22.7 billion rubles (around $153.7 million).

A growing industry

The sector’s financial performance has also accelerated. Reports from 2025 already indicated a surge in revenues, with funeral companies generating around 39.5 billion rubles, equivalent to more than $440 million at the time.

The continued rise in both service demand and pricing suggests that the industry’s growth is unlikely to slow in the near term.

While the expansion reflects economic opportunity for businesses, it also underscores the broader human and societal costs of the war—visible not just in statistics, but in the industries shaped by its consequences.

Sources: The Moscow Times, Digi24