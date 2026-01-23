Musk takes jab at Trump from Davos: “I heard about the peace summit. I was like, is that “P-I-E-C-E?”

The feud between the two former friends seems to be brewing once again.

The World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, Switzerland, is nearing its end, but on the fourth day of the forum, participants were in for a big surprise — a talk by none other than Elon Musk.

Less than two minutes after sitting down for a talk with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, the world’s richest man took a jab at U.S. President Donald Trump and his Board of Peace, which had been officially chartered earlier the same day.

“I heard about the peace summit. I was like, is that ‘P-I-E-C-E?’ You know, a little piece of Greenland, a little piece of Venezuela,” Musk said.

Reviving the feud?

When Donald Trump took office for his second term as president, the Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.) was created, allegedly after Musk suggested the idea to Trump in 2024.

Its stated objective was to modernize information technology, maximize productivity, and cut excess regulations and spending within the federal government.

But not even half a year into Trump’s second term as president, the two men had a very public feud on social media, with Musk criticizing Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” and Trump telling reporters that “we’ll have to take a look” into deporting Musk, The Verge reported at the time.

The two men reunited publicly at the memorial service for Charlie Kirk in September 2025.

First-ever appearance

Musk has been a critic of the World Economic Forum for years.

In 2023, he described it as “increasingly becoming an unelected world government that the people never asked for and don’t want,” according to CBS News.

You can watch Musk’s surprise talk from Davos on YouTube here (opens new tab). The comment about peace/piece is made 1 minute and 25 seconds in.

Sources: CBS News, World Economic Forum, The Verge