Ukrainian conscription dodger used mother to spy on behalf of Russia – without her knowing it

His mother was out collecting humanitarian aid, and, at her son’s request, paid attention to the positions of the Ukrainian defenders.

Ukrainian security officials say they have stopped another suspected attempt by Russian intelligence to guide attacks in the east of the country.

The case centres on a resident of Donetsk region accused of quietly feeding battlefield information while the fighting continued nearby.

Quiet recruitment

According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), counterintelligence officers detained a 41-year-old man in the frontline town of Druzhkivka. Investigators say he acted on instructions from Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB.

The SSU said the man had avoided mobilisation and believed Russian forces would eventually occupy the region. Authorities say he initiated contact himself, messaging a chatbot operated by Russian intelligence to offer cooperation.

After that outreach, investigators say he was remotely recruited and tasked with helping adjust Russian strikes against the town and surrounding areas.

Family deception

Because he rarely left his home while evading conscription, the suspect allegedly relied on his mother to gather information. The SSU said the woman did not know about her son’s activities or his alleged links to the FSB.

Investigators documented how she moved around the city while collecting humanitarian aid and, at her son’s request, paid attention to positions of Ukrainian defenders.

Once she returned home, the man allegedly questioned her about troop locations and the movement of military convoys toward the front line. Authorities say he then relayed the details to his Russian handler, who used the information to identify potential ‘targets’.

Arrest and charges

The SSU said counterintelligence officers detained the suspect at his residence. At the same time, steps were taken to secure the locations of Ukraine’s Defence Forces.

During a search, officers seized a smartphone that investigators say contained evidence of cooperation with the FSB.

The detainee has been formally notified of suspicion under Article 111.2 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code, covering high treason committed under martial law.

Legal consequences

Authorities said the suspect is being held in custody without the right to bail. If convicted, he faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The SSU said the operation was carried out by its offices in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Region Prosecutor’s Office.

Sources: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)