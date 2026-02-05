Negotiations in Abu Dhabi stall as Russia makes demand Kiev cannot accept

Talks meant to push the war in Ukraine toward an end returned to Abu Dhabi this week with cautious optimism.

Officials described early discussions as constructive, even as fighting continued on the ground. That optimism quickly faded as familiar divisions resurfaced.

Talks resume

Ukrainian and Russian officials met on Wednesday and Thursday in Abu Dhabi in U.S.-brokered negotiations, Digi24.ro reported. Ukraine’s chief negotiator, Rustem Umerov, described the discussions as “substantial and productive,” according to AFP via News.ro.

A U.S. official, speaking anonymously, also said the talks were constructive and would continue. The meetings came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia was using a U.S.-backed energy truce to regroup militarily.

New Russian demand

By Thursday, the negotiations appeared to hit another dead end. According to TASS, cited by Digi24.ro, Moscow is now demanding worldwide recognition of Donbas as Russian territory as part of what it calls a “grand agreement.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously insisted that Ukrainian forces withdraw from parts of Donbas still under Kyiv’s control. Zelensky has said Ukraine will not give up those territories “under any circumstances.”

The New York Times reported that the United States proposed deploying neutral forces or creating a demilitarized zone in Donbas, ideas that Moscow rejected. Russia has insisted the region must remain under its control.

Prisoner exchange

Despite the impasse, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff announced a concrete outcome. “Today, delegations from the US, Ukraine and Russia agreed to an exchange of 314 prisoners, ‘the first of its kind in five months,’” he wrote on X, according to Reuters and AFP.

“This result was achieved following peace talks that were detailed and productive,” Witkoff added, saying discussions would continue in the coming weeks. Russia’s RIA agency reported that each side would release 157 prisoners.

Wide gaps remain

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said it was positive that Ukrainian and Russian military teams were meeting, but stressed that key differences persist. Moscow continues to demand territorial concessions, while Kyiv wants the war frozen along current front lines.

Russia occupies about 20% of Ukraine, including Crimea and parts of Donbas. Polls cited by Reuters show most Ukrainians oppose giving up more land, underlining how far apart the sides remain.

