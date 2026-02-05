Xi warns US to be cautious on Taiwan arms sales

A high-level phone call between Washington and Beijing touched on some of the world’s most sensitive geopolitical issues.

Both leaders struck a positive tone publicly, even as long-standing disagreements resurfaced. Taiwan once again sat at the centre of the conversation.

Call between leaders

China’s President Xi Jinping told US President Donald Trump that Taiwan was “the most important issue” in relations between the two countries, the BBC reported, citing Chinese state media. Xi said the United States must be “prudent” when supplying weapons to the self-governed island.

Trump described Wednesday’s conversation as “excellent” and “long and thorough”. He said he was looking forward to visiting China in April and stressed the importance of maintaining strong personal ties with Xi.

“The relationship with China, and my personal relationship with President Xi, is an extremely good one,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Taiwan warning

Xi reiterated Beijing’s long-standing position that Taiwan is “China’s territory” and said China “must safeguard [Taiwan’s] sovereignty and territorial integrity”. He warned Washington to handle arms sales to Taiwan with caution.

China has vowed to “reunify” with Taiwan and has not ruled out the use of force. The US formally recognises Beijing rather than Taipei but remains Taiwan’s most important military backer.

In December, the Trump administration approved an arms package for Taiwan worth about $11bn (£8.2bn), a move Beijing said would worsen tensions across the Taiwan Strait.

Trade and diplomacy

Beyond Taiwan, Trump said the two leaders discussed Russia’s war in Ukraine, Iran, and China’s purchases of US oil and gas. He also said Beijing was considering buying 20 million tonnes of US soybeans, up from around 12 million tonnes currently.

The call followed a series of recent visits by Western leaders to China, including UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, aimed at resetting relations with Beijing.

Relations between the US and China have eased in recent months after tariff disputes and rows over technology and rare earths.

Regional reactions

Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te said on Thursday that ties with Washington remained “rock solid” and that cooperation with the US was continuing.

Hours before speaking with Trump, Xi also held a virtual meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with both leaders praising closer ties. Chinese state media portrayed Xi’s diplomacy as evidence that China would remain a “responsible and rational world power”.

Sources: BBC



