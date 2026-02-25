New Age-Based Rules on the Way: Driving Licences Could Soon Be Valid for Much Longer

Romania is set to make life easier for millions of drivers.

Romanian lawmakers have backed plans to change how long driving licences remain valid, introducing new age-based rules.

The proposal, approved on Tuesday, now advances in the legislative process and could soon reach a final vote.

The initiative was adopted by members of the Chamber of Deputies’ Committee for Transport and Infrastructure.

It revises the administrative validity periods for several driving licence categories.

Under the proposal, licences for categories AM, A1, A2, A, B, B1, BE and Tr1 would be valid for 15 years, replacing the current 10-year period.

Age-based rules

For drivers aged over 70, the validity period would be shortened to five years for the same categories. The change would require more frequent renewals for older motorists.

Lawmakers say the measure aims to strengthen road safety through regular assessments, while easing administrative burdens for the wider population.

“The change implies fewer trips to the counter, reduced costs for citizens and a more efficient administration.”

Balancing safety

Supporters argue the reform strikes a careful compromise between individual mobility and public safety.

“It is a balance between the freedom to drive and the responsibility towards all road users.”

According to Lucian Bode, chairman of the Chamber of Deputies’ Committee for Infrastructure and Transport, the draft law is expected to progress quickly. “There are real chances that they will complete their legislative procedure by the end of this parliamentary session,” he said.

Next legislative steps

The proposal will now be forwarded to the designated parliamentary committees to prepare a joint report.

It will then be submitted to the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies for debate and a final vote.

Lawmakers say the reform aligns Romania with broader European practices and marks a step towards reducing bureaucracy while strengthening preventive measures in road safety.

Sources: Grandul