Norway’s King is in the Hospital

Norway’s King Harald has been admitted to hospital while on a private trip abroad, the royal palace confirmed on Tuesday.

The 89-year-old monarch was taken ill during a stay in Spain but is reported to be in stable condition, reports Reuters.

Infection and dehydration

In a statement, the palace said King Harald was hospitalised on the island of Tenerife after suffering from an infection and dehydration.

He had been travelling privately with Queen Sonja at the time. Officials said the king was in good condition despite the setback.

Harald, Europe’s oldest reigning monarch, has served as Norway’s ceremonial head of state since 1991.

Prime minister’s message

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere offered his support while speaking to Norwegian broadcaster NRK during an այց to Ukraine.

“I wish our king a speedy recovery,” Stoere said.

The palace added that the king’s personal physician will travel to Tenerife to assist local medical staff overseeing his treatment.

Recent health issues

The hospitalisation follows previous health concerns in recent years.

In 2024, King Harald was admitted to hospital in Malaysia while on holiday due to an infection. During that episode, he received a temporary pacemaker before being transported back to Norway, where a permanent device was later fitted.

The palace has not indicated how long the king is expected to remain in hospital in Spain.

Sources: Reuters, Norwegian Royal Palace



