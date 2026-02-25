VIDEO: Putin’s propagandist says Russia would ‘destroy the world’ if defeated

Four years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, rhetoric from Moscow remains confrontational and uncompromising.

Others are reading now

On the anniversary of the war, senior figures and state media voices renewed warnings aimed at Kyiv and its Western backers.

Solovyov’s warning

Russian state television presenter Vladimir Solovyov issued a stark message during a broadcast marking the fourth year of the conflict.

“This is a holy war and we must win. If we don’t, there will be no world, because why do we need a world without Russia in it?” Solovyov said.

“Four years. And the war will continue for as long as necessary until we achieve the goals set by our supreme commander, Vladimir Putin,” he added.

Journalist Anton Gerashchenko wrote on X that the phrase “holy war” echoes language used during the “Great Patriotic War” after Nazi Germany invaded the Soviet Union, suggesting Moscow is attempting to frame the current conflict in similar historic terms.

Also read

Nuclear rhetoric escalates

Solovyov’s comments came amid a series of statements from senior Russian officials on the same anniversary.

President Vladimir Putin said on February 24 that Russia’s opponents likely understand the consequences of any nuclear strike against it or its forces.

He also accused Ukraine of planning to use nuclear weapons against Russia, alleging that France and Britain were assisting Kyiv.

“By the way, the enemy does not shy away from other means. Reports have already appeared in the press about their attempts or intentions to use a certain type of nuclear component,” Putin said.

Threats to suppliers

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, referred to intelligence claims about London and Paris allegedly transferring nuclear technology to Ukraine.

Also read

“There can be no shadow of a doubt that, in such a scenario, Russia will have to use any type of weapon, including non-strategic nuclear weapons, against targets in Ukraine that pose a threat to our country. And, if necessary, to the supplier countries that become accomplices in the nuclear conflict with Russia. This is the symmetrical response to which the Russian Federation is entitled,” he stressed.

The statements add to mounting tensions between Moscow and Western governments as the war enters its fifth year.

Display content from twitter.com Click to display external content from twitter,

– You can always enable and disable third-party content. You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services. External content Read more about in our Privacy statement

Sources: Ziare.com, Anton Gerashchenko (X)