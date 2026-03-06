New assault allegations involving Trump and Epstein

Newly released FBI records have renewed attention on allegations tied to Donald Trump and convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The documents were published by the U.S. Justice Department as political scrutiny grows over how materials connected to the Epstein investigation were handled.

Files released

According to Politico, the Justice Department published three FBI interview summaries, commonly known as FBI 302 reports.

The documents recount statements from a woman who alleged Trump assaulted her when she was a teenager after being introduced to him by Epstein.

Her identity is redacted in the records.

The interviews referenced in the files were conducted between August and October 2019.

Allegations raised

In the summaries, the woman told investigators she was between 13 and 15 years old when the alleged encounter occurred.

She said Epstein brought her to a tall building with large rooms in either New York or New Jersey.

According to the interview notes, Trump asked others present to leave the room.

The document says he said “something to the effect of, ‘Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be.’”

Incident described

The FBI summaries state the woman told investigators Trump attempted to force a sexual act.

She said she resisted and that the encounter became violent.

According to the interview notes, she said he struck her before others returned to the room.

The summaries do not provide details about how the situation ended.

Response and investigation

Trump has denied wrongdoing related to Epstein and has not been charged with any crime connected to the allegations.

There is also no evidence linking him to Epstein’s sex trafficking operation.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed the accusations, calling them “completely baseless accusations, backed by zero credible evidence, from a sadly disturbed woman who has an extensive criminal history.”

The documents were released as Democrats on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee examine whether records connected to the allegations were previously withheld, Politico reported.

Sources: Politico