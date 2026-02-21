New book claims Kate nearly walked away from Royal Life

A new royal biography has revealed an emotional moment early in Princess Kate’s relationship with Prince William, when the pressures of public life reportedly became overwhelming.

Others are reading now

According to the author, the now-Princess of Wales briefly questioned whether she could cope with the intense spotlight, reports the Express.

Paparazzi pressure

In his forthcoming book William and Catherine, The Monarchy’s New Era: The Inside Story, royal author Russell Myers recounts events surrounding Catherine’s 25th birthday in January 2007.

At the time, speculation about a possible engagement was mounting. Myers writes that Catherine was met outside her London flat by a large group of photographers and television crews.

Describing the scene, he wrote: “On the day of her 25th birthday, on Jan. 9, 2007, with speculation over an engagement announcement at fever pitch, Catherine emerged from her London flat to a scrum of more than 20 press photographers and five television crews.”

He added that amid flashing cameras and jostling photographers, she struggled to reach her car before driving away while images continued to be taken.

Also read

Emotional toll

According to the book, the incident left Catherine shaken and in tears. Myers writes that she phoned Prince William shortly afterwards.

“A source close to the couple said the situation and resulting conversation was ‘incredibly distressing for both of them,’ adding, ‘She [Catherine] said, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’”

The same source reportedly said: “The situation was intolerable and William felt entirely helpless.”

The couple split later in 2007, though the break-up lasted only a few months.

Stronger together

William and Catherine later reconciled and announced their engagement in 2010. During their televised interview that year, they acknowledged having briefly separated but did not go into detail.

Also read

Since their marriage in 2011, Catherine has become one of the most prominent and popular members of the Royal Family, widely seen as a future Queen consort.

Myers’ book is set for release on March 10.

Sources: Daily Express, Russell Myers’ William and Catherine, The Monarchy’s New Era: The Inside Story