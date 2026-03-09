New Epstein files accuse Trump of sexual assault

Donald Trump accused of new sexual assault in latest Epstein release.

Newly released documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein include FBI interview summaries in which a woman accuses Donald Trump of sexual assault when she was a teenager.

The material was published by the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ), which also said the files contain “untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump” submitted to the FBI shortly before the 2020 election.

“To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already,” the department said.

FBI interview summaries released

The DoJ released three additional FBI interview summaries from 2019 involving a woman who claimed she met Trump through Jeffrey Epstein when she was a young teenager.

According to the documents, the FBI conducted four interviews with the woman, but only one summary had previously been made public. That earlier summary focused primarily on Epstein.

The three additional summaries referencing Trump were reportedly misclassified as duplicates and were not released at the time.

Trump has denied any knowledge of Epstein’s criminal activities and has not been charged with any offense connected to the case.

Allegations described in documents

In the interviews, the woman alleged she was between 13 and 15 years old when Epstein brought her to a large building where she met Trump.

She claimed Trump asked others in the room to leave before allegedly making a sexual advance.

According to the FBI interview notes, she said Trump unzipped his pants and forced her head downward. The woman claimed she bit him, after which he allegedly pulled her hair and struck her.

The interview summary states that when others returned to the room, Trump allegedly told them to remove her.

Legal concerns and threats

The woman told investigators she had begun working with attorneys and wanted to be transparent about her civil case to avoid any conflict with the investigation.

She also said she and people close to her had received threatening phone calls that she believed could be connected to Epstein or possibly Trump.

Trump team rejects claims

Trump has repeatedly denied involvement in Epstein’s crimes.

After earlier Epstein-related documents were released, Trump said he had been told the material “absolves” him.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed the latest claims, calling them “completely baseless accusations.”

She said the allegations came from “a sadly disturbed woman who has an extensive criminal history” and argued that authorities had already examined the claims and found no evidence of wrongdoing.

