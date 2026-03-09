Ford recalls nearly every model built since 2020

Millions of Ford vehicles affected by widespread recalls.

Ford has issued a large number of vehicle recalls in recent years, affecting almost every model in its lineup between 2020 and 2026. Only one vehicle largely avoided the widespread problems.

The recalls have impacted millions of vehicles and cover a wide range of issues, from camera malfunctions to potential fire risks.

One model spared

The only model that largely escaped the wave of recalls is the Ford GT, a mid-engine sports car inspired by the legendary GT40 race car that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the 1960s.

The second-generation GT, produced until 2022, mostly avoided the widespread issues affecting other models.

However, both generations did experience limited problems.

Earlier versions faced potential airbag concerns, while later models had reports of possible hydraulic defects.

Record number of recalls

Ford set a record in 2025 for the most recalls issued by a single automaker in one year.

The company announced more than 150 recalls, almost twice the previous record of 77 set by General Motors in 2014.

Ford said the spike was partly due to a strategy of launching voluntary recalls earlier, before problems led to major incidents.

“The increase in recalls reflects our intensive strategy to quickly find and fix hardware and software issues and go the extra mile to help protect customers,” the company said in a statement in summer 2025.

Many vehicles affected

Over six years, 16 Ford models across several vehicle categories have been affected.

The company’s SUV and crossover lineup, including the Escape, Bronco Sport, Bronco, Explorer, Expedition, Mustang Mach-E and Edge, has each faced at least one recall.

Reported issues include faulty rearview camera images, cracked fuel injectors that could cause fires, software problems affecting braking and electronic door latch failures.

Trucks and vans involved

Ford’s truck range has also been impacted. Models including the Maverick, Ranger, F-150, F-150 Lightning and Super Duty have all faced recalls.

Many of the reported problems involve electrical faults that could affect trailer brake lights, turn signals or braking systems while towing.

Ford’s commercial vans, Transit, E-Transit and Transit Connect, have also been recalled for issues related to braking systems, electrical faults and visibility.

Sources: Ford Motor Company, Fox Business