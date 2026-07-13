New whistleblower claims put Trump’s Kennedy Center under fresh scrutiny

Millions allegedly wasted as whistleblowers reveal problems at Trump’s Kennedy Center.

Fresh allegations have cast another shadow over the Kennedy Center, with a Democratic senator claiming whistleblowers uncovered a series of costly renovation problems linked to Donald Trump’s time overseeing the iconic arts venue.

The accusations range from rushed construction work to alleged contracting irregularities, with critics arguing that presidential preferences were allowed to shape projects at one of America’s most prominent cultural institutions.

Whistleblowers describe construction problems

According to The Irish Star, Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse says he has received whistleblower material through the Government Accountability Project, a nonprofit organization that supports whistleblowers.

According to Whitehouse, former project managers described multiple examples of hurried renovation work that resulted in expensive mistakes.

“The Center rushed a series of renovations driven by the President’s aesthetic whims and his desire to star in a series of televised events in December,” Whitehouse said in a statement.

He alleged the problems included steel columns rusting beneath fresh paint, a reflecting pool that may have to be demolished and rebuilt, and a newly installed bathroom floor that was later removed because of objections to the tile color.

Questions over contracts

Whitehouse also claims the renovation program bypassed normal procurement procedures.

His office released an 83-page appendix containing internal emails, documents and photographs that it says support the whistleblower allegations.

Among the claims is that an $8 million contract to replace the concert hall floor was awarded without competitive bidding to a company that allegedly lacked experience with concert hall projects.

The senator has requested answers from Kennedy Center Executive Director Matt Floca by July 23.

Political battle continues

The Kennedy Center has remained politically controversial since Trump assumed control of the institution at the beginning of his second presidential term.

After replacing the previous leadership, Trump became chairman of the board and his name was added to the building before a federal judge later ordered it removed following legal action.

The venue also faced artist boycotts during the dispute.

Whitehouse argued the renovation decisions reflected misplaced priorities.

“The Center’s subservience to the President’s desires and its corner-cutting contracting practices have resulted in steel columns that are rusting through fresh paint, a reflecting pool that may have to be torn out and rebuilt, and a brand-new bathroom floor torn out over an offending tile color,” he said.

“This is waste, and it treats a national memorial to President Kennedy as if it were a private renovation project.”

The Kennedy Center had not publicly responded to the allegations at the time the claims were released.