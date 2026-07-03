Russia beats U.S. in Moscow hockey game promoted as step toward improving relations

According to The Moscow Times, Russia defeated the United States 10-6 in an exhibition hockey game in Moscow that organizers said was intended to support broader business dialogue and improve relations between the two countries.

Russia defeated a U.S. team 10-6 in a hockey match held in Moscow that organizers presented as part of broader efforts to encourage dialogue between the two countries.

According to The Moscow Times, the exhibition was framed as more than a sporting event, with organizers describing it as a contribution to wider business and diplomatic engagement despite strained relations since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Symbolic event

The invite-only game was played Wednesday at the Kristall Ice Palace inside Moscow’s Luzhniki Olympic Complex, with attendance limited to around 500 spectators, The Moscow Times reported, citing Sports.ru.

Ahead of the match, Russian presidential aide Anton Kobyakov said: “This game will become part of a wider business dialogue.”

Putin’s proposal

According to The Moscow Times, President Vladimir Putin first suggested organizing hockey games between Russian and American players during a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump in March 2025.

The Kremlin later said Trump had supported the idea, although the White House did not publicly confirm that account.

Mixed lineups

The Moscow Times, citing the Financial Times, reported that American Chamber of Commerce in Russia President Robert Agee said the event became possible after several U.S. hockey players planned a private visit to Moscow.

Former Beijing-based KHL executive Scott MacPherson captained the U.S. side, while the remainder of the squad reportedly consisted largely of retired players and executives from the Moscow offices of American companies.

Future matches

Russia’s team included active NHL and KHL players, Hall of Famers, government officials and musicians, as well as Roman Rotenberg, the son of businessman Boris Rotenberg.

Before the game, Soviet hockey great and State Duma deputy Vyacheslav Fetisov said Putin’s broader vision of professional Russia-U.S. hockey matches would likely require another two or three years to become reality. Fetisov also said a return match would “likely” be held in the United States.

Sources: The Moscow Times, Financial Times, Sports.ru