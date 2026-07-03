Russia prepares for key parliamentary elections as war and economic pressures mount

According to The Moscow Times, Russia’s September parliamentary elections are expected to cement United Russia’s dominance while offering an indication of how the war in Ukraine and economic pressures have affected public sentiment.

Russia is preparing for parliamentary and regional elections in September that are expected to reinforce the ruling United Russia party’s dominance, even as the country faces growing economic challenges and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

According to The Moscow Times, while the outcome is widely expected to favor the Kremlin, the vote could provide insight into how public opinion has shifted after more than four years of conflict.

Elections ahead

Russians will vote from Sept. 18 to 20 to elect all 450 members of the State Duma, with half chosen through party lists and the other half in single-member constituencies.

The elections will coincide with gubernatorial races in 11 regions, regional parliament elections in 39 regions and numerous municipal contests. Residents of Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine are also expected to participate for the first time.

Kremlin priorities

According to The Moscow Times, regional authorities have reportedly been instructed to ensure strong turnout and a convincing victory for United Russia.

The publication noted reports suggesting the Kremlin could announce another round of military mobilization after the elections, making a decisive result politically important. Other reports have claimed some officials wanted the vote postponed because of Ukrainian drone attacks, although the Kremlin has denied those claims.

United Russia faces pressure

Despite remaining the dominant political force with 321 seats in the current parliament, United Russia has seen polling fluctuate amid economic difficulties, internet restrictions and continued Ukrainian strikes inside Russia.

The Moscow Times reported that state pollster VTsIOM currently places support for the party at around 34%, while surveys conducted by the Anti-Corruption Foundation founded by the late Alexei Navalny have suggested significantly lower backing.

The party’s campaign has also faced criticism over delays in unveiling candidates and its election platform. Former President Dmitry Medvedev, who formally leads United Russia, was notably absent from the party’s top five candidate list.

Battle for second place

According to The Moscow Times, one of the main contests may be for second place rather than overall victory.

Polling indicates the New People party has overtaken the Communist Party in public support by focusing on issues such as internet restrictions, taxes, mortgages and support for small businesses. Analysts cited by the publication say both the Communist Party and the Liberal Democratic Party have struggled to define their political identities since the start of the war.

Meanwhile, the liberal Yabloko party plans to campaign on calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine, freedom of information and an end to political repression, although experts say it faces long odds of winning seats.

Sources: The Moscow Times, Vedomosti, Meduza, VTsIOM