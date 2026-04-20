New Zealand capital under water after sudden deluge

A man is missing and families have been forced to flee after sudden flooding overwhelmed parts of New Zealand’s capital, cutting off roads and halting flights.

Authorities warn the danger is not over, with more heavy rain expected to hit already saturated ground.

More than a dozen residents have been evacuated, while a 60-year-old man disappeared in the Karori suburb as floodwaters surged through neighborhoods, according to the BBC.

At Wellington Airport, flights were cancelled and schools closed as the storm rapidly escalated, disrupting daily life across the city.

Escape through landslide chaos

In the suburb of Kingston, one moment captured the scale of the crisis. A resident told Radio New Zealand he fled on the back of a neighbour’s motorbike after a landslide buried the road in the early hours.

“It’s definitely a big event,” he said. “You wouldn’t have wanted to be under it, it wouldn’t have been survivable.”

Elsewhere, residents described water rushing through homes and gardens, turning streets into fast-moving channels within minutes.

Mayor Andrew Little said the city was hit by 77mm of rain in less than an hour, an intense burst that triggered landslides and lifted manhole covers.

City pushed to the limit

Images shared online showed cars partially submerged, trees torn from the ground and debris scattered across roads.

Emergency crews responded to multiple incidents as conditions worsened, while officials urged people to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell warned that the “worst of the weather” was still expected, advising residents to prepare early if evacuation becomes necessary.

The flooding comes just days after Cyclone Vaianu hit the North Island, leaving the region more vulnerable to further extreme weather.

What comes next

With rain forecast to continue for at least another day, authorities say the situation remains fluid.

Shelters have been opened for those displaced, and emergency services continue to monitor rising water levels as the city braces for further disruption.

Scientists have long warned that climate change is increasing the intensity of such weather events, raising concerns about more frequent incidents like this in the future.

Sources: BBC, Radio New Zealand