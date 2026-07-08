Nine EU countries urge bloc to let Ukraine buy U.S.-made Patriot missiles in order to ‘protect human lives’

According to the Kyiv Independent, nine EU countries have urged the European Commission to allow Ukraine to use its €90 billion EU loan to purchase U.S.-made Patriot missiles and other defense equipment without delay.

Nine European Union member states have called on Brussels to allow Ukraine to use EU financial support to purchase U.S.-made defense systems, including Patriot missiles, arguing that Kyiv urgently needs stronger air defenses.

According to the Kyiv Independent, the countries have urged the European Commission to fast-track approval instead of waiting for ongoing reviews of the defense market.

Joint appeal

The letter, signed on July 2 and made public on July 7, was addressed to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius.

According to the Kyiv Independent, the signatories asked the Commission to immediately approve Ukraine’s requests to spend part of its €90 billion ($103 billion) EU loan on non-European defense equipment.

“This will help keep Ukraine in the fight and support it in protecting human lives,” the letter states.

Patriot focus

The appeal comes as Ukraine faces intensified Russian missile attacks that have highlighted shortages in advanced air defense systems.

According to the Kyiv Independent, the letter specifically mentions Patriot PAC-3 interceptor missiles and ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles, both produced by U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin.

Current EU procurement rules generally require that at least 65% of defense equipment purchased with the funding be sourced from Ukraine or EU member states.

Seeking exemptions

The rules allow exemptions when there is an urgent operational need or when suitable European alternatives are unavailable.

The Kyiv Independent noted that the European Commission previously approved such a derogation in April, allowing Ukraine to purchase Chinese-made components for drone production.

The report adds that procurement rules were the subject of lengthy negotiations among EU member states, with some governments seeking to reduce Europe’s reliance on American defense manufacturers.

Air defense priority

Ukraine has repeatedly appealed for additional Patriot systems as Russia intensifies missile and drone attacks against civilian areas.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the United States to expand Patriot production and allow manufacturing under license in Ukraine and Europe, while Ukrainian officials have also called on allies to transfer existing Patriot stockpiles.

At the time of publication, the European Commission had not publicly responded to the request, according to the Kyiv Independent.

Sources: Kyiv Independent