George W. Bush celebrates 80th birthday quietly away from the spotlight

Former U.S. President George W. Bush celebrated his 80th birthday with a private gathering in Maine, with daughter Jenna Bush Hager saying he preferred to spend the milestone surrounded by family rather than in the public eye.

Former U.S. President George W. Bush marked his 80th birthday with a quiet celebration surrounded by family and close friends, with daughter Jenna Bush Hager saying he preferred to stay out of the spotlight.

According to the Daily Express, Hager shared details of her father’s birthday plans during an episode of Today with Jenna & Sheinelle.

Quiet celebration

Hager revealed that Bush spent the day in Maine, where his other daughter, Barbara Bush Pierce, organized a spin class at one of his favorite local fitness studios.

“Before we say anything else, can I just say happy 80th birthday to my dad?” Hager said on the show.

According to the Daily Express, the celebration also included family members, close friends and a private dinner later in the day.

‘He wants to be left alone’

Hager said producers suggested calling her father live during the program but decided against it because she knew he would rather celebrate privately.

“They were like, ‘We should call him!'” she said. “And I was like, ‘He probably doesn’t want to be on TV on his 80th birthday. He wants to be left alone.’ And who are we as his children to make him do stuff?”

She also posted birthday photos of Bush with his grandchildren on social media, writing: “Happy 80th to this Jefe! Love you. Thanks for teaching me to love baseball and my kids, too.”

Supporting veterans

According to the Daily Express, Bush has remained involved in veterans’ causes since leaving office, including through the Bush Institute’s annual Warrior 100K Ride.

In a promotional video for the event, Bush said: “Any day you ride with the vets is a good day.”

“Many have come back and are doing fine; some need help. And to the extent that I can help them transition from military to civilian life, I wanna be a part of the solution.”

Sources: Daily Express